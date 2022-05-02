WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Museum of World Treasures closed Monday to complete restoration following a fire outside the building last night.

At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night, museum staff received fire alarm notifications and the Wichita Fire Department was dispatched.

Upon entering the building, firefighters found the building filled with smoke. Responders located a fire outside the west entrance of the former Heroes location which sent smoke into the museum building.

No one was injured and the museum’s building sustained only minor structural damage. As of now, it appears that all of the museum’s items are safe except for minor smoke damage.

The museum would like to thank the Wichita Fire Department for their quick response and their particular focus on securing and protecting the Museum’s precious historical items.

Staff would also like to thank the Wichita Police Department for assisting in securing the artifacts during the immediate follow-up.