WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Music lovers gathered in Wichita Sunday for an old-school records show.

Vinyls, along with CDs, cassettes and all things music, were all being sold.

The host of the event, Bryan Davis, says this show is held in Wichita and Hutchinson.

It brings in people from across the state.

“I kind of got back into it five, six years ago. A friend of mine bought my collection from me, and then, in turn, it turned me back on to it, and I started to go out and look for some,” Davis said.

Davis says his hope is to outgrow their current location and go into a bigger venue.

The record show will be in Hutchinson on the first Sunday of the month from 12 to 3:30 p.m.