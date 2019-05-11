‘My heart breaks’: Commissioner Cruse talks about drug abuse after fatal crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crisis in our community. That’s how a Sedgwick County Commissioner describes the increase of drug related crimes. She says if change doesn’t happen soon, lives are in danger.

Lacey Cruse says her statements at Wednesday’s commission meeting came to her early one morning when reflecting on last weekend’s crash. She says there was no way she couldn’t talk about the tragedy and the need for action.

It was emotional.

“My heart breaks for Jenny Wood who lost her mom, and is now fighting for her life,” said Lacey Cruse, Sedgwick County Commissioner.

And at times, to the point.

“The bottom line is Rosie McElroy and Maria Wood are dead because of drugs,” said Cruse.

But Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse says she wants her message to be loud and clear.

She says these tragedies are preventable, if we put a greater focus on mental health and drug abuse.

“Over the last three years, 11 percent of all adult criminal cases have at least one charge of methamphetamine, and I don’t know for sure if meth played a role in this, but I have a pretty good hunch it did,” said Cruse.

The impact killed 12-year-old Rosie McElroy and 70-year-old Maria Wood. The crash also injured their relative Jenny Wood, who Cruse calls, a friend and inspiration.

“So sad, I just hope that she’s,” said Cruse.

A licensed addictions counselor says there’s a correlation between crime and drug abuse, with some doing the acts while under the influence or to support a habit. He also notices a trend.

“There is a higher percentage of individuals entering treatment facilities that there is a connection to methamphetamine,” said Stephen Wagner, licensed addictions counselor.

Wagner says the problem, doesn’t go away because we ignore it, a message Cruse hopes sticks with the community.