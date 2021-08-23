‘My heart hurts literally every day without him’: Wichita family catches COVID-19, father dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 27-year-old Ashley Woodman tested positive for COVID-19 in late July. The virus quickly spread to her whole family, all six of them.

“It’s like out of nowhere it went from zero to 60,” the Wichita woman said.

Ashley, her dad and sister ended up in the emergency room days later, not ready for the road ahead.

Wary of side effects, Ashley and the majority of her family decided to skip the vaccine. Firm in their stance until they ended up in the ER.

“There are no words to describe the feeling of having to be in the hospital and wondering, are you going to be that one that goes downhill?” Ashley said.

While Ashley was in the hospital for a day. It was a different story for her sister and dad; both ended up on ventilators for weeks.

“Not being able to be around loved ones, it’s a completely isolating feeling, and we all wish we had just gotten the vaccine,” she said.

On Thursday, August 19, Ashley’s dad, Mark, took a turn they all prayed would not happen.

“I lost him and I will never see him again, and it’s horrible. It’s a horrible feeling knowing that I couldn’t even go say goodbye to my dad,” Ashley said. “It’s just awful. There’s literally no words to describe that feeling at all.”

Mark Woodman worked for USD 259 for 27 years.

“He was the most kind person, I’ve ever, ever met in my life. He never knew a stranger,” she added in.

COVID is leaving a lasting impact on Ashley physically as she battles blood clots and issues with her lungs.

“That’s terrifying to wonder like okay for the rest of my life are my lungs going to be like this? Because I can literally only walk to the bathroom. I mean, like I said no one hopes that that’s the case, but it can be,” she said. “There’s no side effects scarier than that, on that list for the vaccine. It’s not worth doing this to yourself, it’s not.”

But the biggest impact being felt emotionally.

“My heart hurts literally every day without him and I don’t want anybody else to ever have to go through this pain, and neither does he,” she said.

Ashley’s sister is still in the hospital but is hopeful to be moving to rehabilitation soon.

They both plan on getting vaccinated as soon as they can.

If you would like to help the family, you can click here.