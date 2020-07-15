NAACP encourages voters to register, work as Sedgwick County Election Office poll worker

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita branch of the NAACP has been busy trying to energize democratic engagement in Sedgwick county, especially in the African-American community.

The group has been setting up tables at many protest events across the city in recent months as well as voter registration and early ballot voting drives. The group has also asked those that can, to fill the need for Sedgwick County Election Office poll workers for the August primary.

The county election office recently published a statement to ensure polling places run effectively and efficiently. NAACP branch President Larry Burks said, this year’s local election is essential and doesn’t want a worker shortage to deter black voters.

“We’re going to try to get people to step-up-and-in and work the polls if they are available for that,” said Burks.”We don’t want that to be an impact or a deterrent for us being able to do what we need to do, you know, as it concerns voting.

The organization said they had registered over 300 voters this year, and many of the people they interacted with during outings said, they’ve already registered to vote. But registration is not enough.

After it’s all done, the next big step is to encourage people to vote,” Burks told KSN, “because historically what our problem has been, especially in the black community, that once we registered to vote, some…most of the times we don’t go and vote.”

According to the Sedgwick County Election Office website, out of the 231,321 registered voters in 2019 only 23,632 voters, or 10.2% of registered voters, cast a ballot in the August 6, 2019, Primary Election.

