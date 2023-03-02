WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita will be replacing the grass at Naftzger Park with artificial turf.

The city council approved replacing the grass with turf because of how hard it had been for city crews to maintain the grass, which was getting constant wear due to events and heavy foot traffic in the park.

“Since renovating Naftzger Park, we have seen a surge of increased activity and programming in the space,” Park and Recreation Director Troy Houtman said in a news release. “This is fantastic, but because of this increased use, the natural grass we put down has been difficult to maintain. The artificial turf will ensure that the space is usable for the community year-round. The artificial turf will also help us save on irrigation – which is especially helpful during the current drought.”

The work will begin Tuesday, March 7, and is expected to take around three weeks to complete. During the replacement, 10 parking spaces on St. Francis next to the park will be blocked off so crews can work.