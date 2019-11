WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The redesign of a downtown Wichita park is moving right along.

Maintenance crews will be putting down sod at Naftzger park over the week. The park is undergoing a $3 million-dollar renovation to turn the, roughly, one-acre property into an urban event space.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year. This is one of many redesign projects to come for downtown Wichita, with more to come.