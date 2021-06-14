Naftzger Park: A happening place in Wichita, check out what’s coming up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Naftzger Park is up-and-coming, holding many events. It’s located at Douglas and St. Francis and was built in 1977-1978.

Construction to update the park began in June 2018, but due to COVID-19, it did not officially open until March 2020.

Many events are taking place at the park, due to new amenities. Those new amenities include a stage and large digital screen that overlook an astroturf field that has walking and sitting spaces, as well as a water and splash element. A dog run, multiple stores and restaurants with outdoor dining available, surround the area.

One of those events is the Wichita Public Libraries concert series, ‘Live! In the Park.’

“We decided to bring our performers out for performances at the park,” said Sean Jones, the Wichita Public Library Communications Specialist. “We have this beautiful park downtown, and there’s a stage already built, there’s plenty of room for people to spread out, so we thought it was a great opportunity for us to utilize this resource and have some fun with our kiddos this summer.”

The library hosted ‘The Flying Debris Show’ Monday.

“It’s such a family-friendly park to come down to, and it’s so close to all our favorite local gems,” said Katie Madill, who brought her kids to the event.

‘Live! In the park’ has concerts at 10:30 a.m. on various Mondays throughout June and July.

A complete schedule of events at Naftzger Park can be found here.