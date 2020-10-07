NAIA approves athlete compensation for likeness and image, legislation still needs to be passed in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a landmark vote, the NAIA decides to let athletes profit from the use of their name, image, or likeness, but it’s not that easy for athletes in Kansas.

“This is something that athletes have wanted for a long time,” said junior football player at Bethel College, Drannon Lenox. “Think across all levels.”

The NAIA made a big play Tuesday to pay student-athletes, but in Kansas, at the moment, it is just an idea.

“I think it is a great step in the right direction for college athletes. The NAIA has always been good about trying to be the leader in representing our student-athletes and this is definitely something they are passionate about,” added Bethel College Athletic Director Tony Hoops.

One lawmaker who worked on passing legislation earlier this year to pay players says they were on the goal line of getting it done. It passed out of the Commerce Committee but Republican Senator Bruce Givens says that’s as far as it went.

“I don’t think there was any opposition, concerns of course, but no real opposition to this,” said Givens. “All the history is pretty much wiped out. It is gone. So that particular likeness and image bill that we heard and testimony was received will have to be done again.”

Along with being a football player, Lenox is the second vice-chair for the NAIA-ASA. He believes the NAIA made the right call to compensate players.

“They basically cleared the way for any state legislation to take place. So places like California or Texas, they already have passed NAIA legislation allowing student-athletes to be paid at a state level, now, of course, Kansas would have to do the same,” said Lenox.

Givens says it could take some time before that legislation is passed in 2021 if it is passed, but he is hopeful as well as Lenox that the state can get it done and get players compensated.

