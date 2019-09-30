Name added to fallen firefighter memorial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One name was added to a memorial wall during the 18th annual fallen firefighter memorial ceremony in Wichita on Sunday.

John Randle, a Wamego Fire Department volunteer, was added to the wall.

Randle died last year after falling from a fire truck. He had been a volunteer for 14 years.

Those who knew Randle said the ceremony gives them a bit more closure.

The fire department said his family is still part of their family.

“We still take care of his family today even though his passing was over a year ago. So, it is nice to know we can still do that for them and keep them involved with the fire family,” said Tim Falnary, Wamego fire.

Flanery said John was the prankster but always someone they could count on.

