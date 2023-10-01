WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness’s Mental Illness Awareness Week started Sunday.

The Wichita chapter of the organization kicked off the week with an in-person candlelight ceremony, a return to form. The annual event has been held virtually since 2020.

The ceremony is especially important to those who have been hurt by mental illness, like Robert J. Dole Veteran Administration Suicide Prevention Coordinator Esther Granados.

“I lost my brother to suicide about 8 years ago,” said Granados, who ran an information booth for the VA at the event.

When Vincente Granados died, it led Esther into advocacy work.

“Just… to honor his life, share his story and stuff like that, and try to prevent as many suicides as we can,” Granados said.

Research points to the importance of raising awareness about resources in the community, according to Granados.

“The majority of veterans that are dying by suicide aren’t even coming to the VA, so they’re not even setting foot on our campuses,” Granados said.

“I think there is some shame and fear of talking about it and of accessing resources,” said Ginger Healy, a licensed clinical social worker who spoke at the ceremony. “There are resources and supports out there.”

The hope was that the candlelit ceremony would help spark conversations about mental health.

“Communication, talking about it, reducing that stigma is the first step, and then bringing that infrastructure, bringing the resources, the staffing,” said James Hook, NAMI Wichita Board President.

There are plans in the works to move people answering suicide and crisis lifeline calls to the Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Center for faster communication with emergency dispatchers, according to county officials.

There’s already funding dedicated to building more resources in Sedgwick County, according to Hook.

The City of Wichita recently approved funding to expand the integrated care team.

“That stuff’s starting to take fruition,” said Hook. “It just takes time.”

Granados said building resources and conversations around mental health is especially important for people with loved ones who struggle, like her brother did.

“Losing him doesn’t mean that moving forward, we can’t provide hope for other folks that are in that situation,” Granados said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call 988 to find resources nearby.

Additional resources include: