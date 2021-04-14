NASA gives $2M grant for WSU professor to study the sun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — NASA has awarded a Wichita State University professor of physics a $2 million grant to study the sun.

Dr. Nick Solomey is working on developing a neutrino detector to work in space and close to the sun.

According to NASA, “neutrinos are one of the most abundant particles in the universe but are challenging to study since they rarely interact with matter. Therefore, large and sensitive Earth-based detectors are best suited to detect them.”

Solomey has an alternative approach – a method to go close to the sun to increase the density of neutrinos. His project is called Cube-sat Space Flight test of a Neutrino Detector.

“The cube-sat test flight will allow us to prove the technology can work in space and that we can measure the deep space rates of the various backgrounds and their signature,” he said in a news release from WSU.

Solomey’s grant is one of five grants NASA announced earlier this month from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program.

Solomey previously received a Phase II grant from NASA. His research showed the technology could work in space, explore different mission flight paths, and develop an early neutrino detector prototype. Solomey will prepare a flight-ready detector with the Phase III grant that could be tested on a Cube-sat.

The $2 million will fund graduate research assistants and equipment and travel related for Wichita State and its two partner universities — South Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota – which were awarded sub-grants.