WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Nation of Patriots Carnival was held at the American Legion Post 256, and organizers said over $5,000 was raised for veterans in need in our area.

The carnival was a three-day event to raise money for Nation of Patriots, a nonprofit that helps veterans in all 50 states who are in need.

Here guests could find a car show, a silent auction, raffle items, carnival games, a dunk tank, axe throwing, bouncy houses, tricycle races, live music, food, drink specials, and more.

On Friday, a passing of the flag ceremony was held for the American flag that travels across all 50 states by the Nation of Patriots.

“We want to give back to those that helped us underneath the flag underneath the country symbol, so it is near and dear to everybody’s heart that does it. It is the American, I mean that is our symbol of the love for veterans,” said Nation of Patriots Midwest Regional Commander for Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri Ryan Mitchell.

100% of the proceeds raised go back to veterans in need.

To find out more about the Nation of Patriots Midwest Region, click here.