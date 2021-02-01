Employee dead following industrial accident at National Beef in Liberal

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – National Beef on Friday released a statement on an industrial accident that turned deadly in Liberal. It happened on January 28.

The employee was transported to Southwest Medical Center and pronounced dead. The company said no one else was injured.

The company said grief counselors will be available to team members, and their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

The company also said they are working with the appropriate regulatory agencies to investigate the situation.

The employee’s name wasn’t released.

