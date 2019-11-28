National Fire Protection Association: Cooking fires 3 times as likely on Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is the main staple and most commonly thought of Thanksgiving entree, but it could also destroy your house.

The National Fire Protection Association says you are three times more likely to start a cooking fire on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year. One of the leading causes is turkey fryers used to deep-fry holiday birds.

“Make sure it is outdoor use, you have it on level ground, you are at least 10 feet away from the house, and the turkey is completely thawed out,” said Captain Jose Ocadiz, Wichita Fire Department.

The fire department also recommends having a fire extinguisher nearby.

