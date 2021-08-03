National Night Out: Building a community around police and people

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A national campaign is helping build strong relationships between police departments and the people it serves. The Haysville Police Department is joining in on the fun and participating in this year’s National Night Out.

“It’s normally a time where citizens come out and it gives us an opportunity to interact with them and just build that community-police partnership,” said Haysville Police Chief, Jeff Whitfield.

Whitfield says the police department is hosting an afternoon full of games, food, and fun activities Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Haysville Activity Center. The Chief says the pool will also be open who want to escape the heat.

“We normally do a K-9 demonstration and some of the things that people don’t normally get to see,” said Whitfield.

This is not the first year that Whitfield and his team participate in this campaign– he says that it’s a great opportunity to build rapport with his community.

“People feel more comfortable when they see something suspicious they’re more likely to call us and say something rather than just let it go,” said Whitfield.