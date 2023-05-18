WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) is playing host to the National Science Olympiad this week.

Students in grades 6th-12th from Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri, and a student group from Japan, will participate in the Olympiad. The event is bringing 7,000 children, their families, and coaches to Wichita.

Events begin on Friday, with STEM expos across the WSU campus from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. inside Charles Koch Arena.

The competition starts Saturday at 8 a.m. and will take place in Heskett Center, 208 Hubbard Hall, and the CAC Theater. The awards ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Koch Arena.

The public is invited to attend. However, some competitions will be closed to the public.

To learn more about the 2023 Science Olympiad National Tournament, click here.