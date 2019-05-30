National Weather Service rates north central Kansas tornado an EF-2

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) - The National Weather Service has rated a tornado in north central Kansas as an EF-2

Tuesday's twister had peak winds of 118 mph.

The tornado initially touched down in Russell County and moved across Osborne County into Mitchell County before lifting.

The total tornado path was 24 miles in length eventually lifting approximately 2 miles. It was a half mile wide at its largest.

There were no fatalities or injuries in the storm.

RELATED LINK | Tornadoes touch down in north central Kansas