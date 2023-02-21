WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new nationwide analysis from home loan service Knock shows the top 100 housing markets are moving towards favoring buyers. While this may seem like a good sign for potential local home buyers, Wichita real estate experts say the city as a whole is not following the nationwide trend.

Since 2014, Wichita has been a seller’s market (largely in part due to the recession). Dr. Stan Longhofer with Wichita State University’s (WSU) Center for Real Estate says while things aren’t as extreme for home buyers as they were during the pandemic, the Wichita housing market isn’t necessarily going to be favoring them anytime soon.

“It’s not going to be a matter of months—it’s going to be a matter of years before we’re really going to be able to make a dent in our inventory issues,” Dr. Longhofer said.

Dr. Longhofer says a balanced housing market contains between a 4-6 month supply of homes for sale. However, last month, Wichita had a 1.2-month supply.

“Something that would have sold maybe five years ago for $140 or $150—you’re looking at that doubling,” Margaret Metzger, Associate Broker at Collins & Associates Real Estate Professionals, said.

Metzger says she conducted broker price opinions for eight locations in and near Sedgwick County just last week.

“I can tell you that every one of the areas that I’ve been in, the, it’s still showing a high seller’s market,” Metzger said.

Realtors of South Central Kansas President Adam Crowder says while he expects a leveling off of home prices in the near future, he does not anticipate they will drop to 2018-2019 median sales levels.

“You’re not going to see the prices of homes going back down to that $178, $180 price range, Crowder said. “You’ll see ’em go from a $240 to maybe a $235, $230.”

Knock’s analysis also expects the median home price tag to drop nationwide from $410K to $366K by June. However, Dr. Longhofer says that the anticipated drop has more to do with buyers settling for less as mortgage rates increase.

“If what happens is more lower-end homes are being sold relative to upper-end homes, then the median sale price will fall, even as the underlying value of each individual house is going up,” Dr. Longhofer said.

As to when we could see a more balanced market, experts say Wichita will have to wait at least two years for that to occur. However, with the Panasonic and Integra Technologies plants both in the works, depending on when those jobs could get to Wichita, the city could be right back to a seller’s market in the next few years.