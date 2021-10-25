Nationwide viral school threat felt in some Kansas schools did not originate here

OTTAWA, Kan. (WDAF) — According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas, suspects responsible for a nationwide viral school threat are in custody in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The threat targeted a “Central High School” but did not specify which one, and cities and locations as far as Minot, North Dakota, received the threat and investigated.

Franklin County did not specify how many suspects were in custody or if any charges have been filed.

The sheriff’s office said they had no reason to believe the threat was directed toward Central Heights School District in Franklin County.

