Natoma residents clean up after Sunday flash flooding

NATOMA, Kan. (KSNW) — Natoma residents on Monday started cleaning up following a flood that happened early Sunday.

Paradise Creek spilled out of its banks following heavy rain of up to six inches.

“I called the mayor, and I said you might want to start getting evacuations started, we’ve got water on its way,” said Dale Eickhoff, Natoma resident.

Fire Chief Keith Koelling said firefighters and wildlife rescue crews made 30 rescues on Sunday. He said one of his fire trucks is now out of service after something took out the axle on their way to another rescue.

Koelling said the water came much faster than Natoma was ready for.

“Didn’t have much warning here, but at least, we got people warned down towards Paradise and all that, and they actually had time to get stuff moved out and themselves moved out you know so which really helped a lot,” said Chief Koelling, Russell County Fire District.

Homes, a secondhand store and a restaurant downtown were hit, and volunteers spent the day clearing out belongings that were flooded.

USD 399 Natoma-Paradise-Waldo said several teachers and students were made available to watch any children of parents working to clean up after the flood. Residents said the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster emergency declaration for flooding that occurred in counties throughout the state. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria. The counties included are Anderson, Atchison, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Linn, Lyon, McPherson, Miami, Morris, Osage, Osborne, Ottawa, Reno, Rooks, Russell, Saline, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee.

