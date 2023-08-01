WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Navy Blue Angel F/A-18 Super Hornet has made a pit stop in Wichita.

The plane stopped at Yingling Aviation late Tuesday morning for fuel. Yingling has a contract with the Navy, according to Eisenhower National Airport.

Airport Police and Fire Chief Roger Xanders captured these photos and a video of the jet taking off. Chief Xanders also captured footage of a Navy F-35C Lightning stopping at the airport in late July.

Courtesy Chief Roger Xanders Courtesy Chief Roger Xanders Courtesy Chief Roger Xanders

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is the #7 aircraft for the Blue Angels. It is piloted by Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman, who serves as the team’s narrator.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to return to Wichita in August of next year for the 2024 air show at McConnell Air Force Base.