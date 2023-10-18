WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Navy Veteran Alfred Perez recently went on his first Kansas Honor Flight.

Perez served two tours in Vietnam with the Navy. He was a third-class construction mechanic for heavy equipment with the Seabees.

“I basically took care of the equipment that the equipment operators would tear up,” said Perez.

Perez said it was a pretty emotional experience and that everywhere they went, they were treated with respect.

The most memorable part of the Kansas Honor Flight for Perez was the Vietnam Wall.

“I have eight fellow Seabees on that wall, so it kind of, you know, that kind of hits you right there,” said Perez as he tapped his chest over his heart.

Perez said although the two days were tiring for him, he would take the trip again.

The biggest takeaway for him was that they were being honored.

“Means a lot. We didn’t get this when we came home,” said Perez.

It was also the 50th Kansas Honor Flight that the Maize High School cheerleaders participated in. Since they started, they have only missed two of the events.