NBC World Series could be the first to take the field at new stadium as team owners wait to hear about MLB season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s new Riverfront Stadium is sitting idle, and it’s future for 2020 is still in limbo.

The stadium can hold nearly 12,000 for baseball games and even more for concerts and with restrictions beginning to ease in Kansas many are wondering when the gates will officially be open.

“We have this beautiful Christmas present we can not open,” says team president Jay Miller.

While the stadium sits idle, the team offices where Jay Miller works do not. Team officials are currently waiting to hear from Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball about when and if they will have a season.

“We have been waiting to hear what it is, and I think it is going to play out in the next two to three weeks, that we will either have a half a season or partial season or we will be playing in 2021,” Miller says.

The stadium wasn’t just built for home runs, but scores of people hoping to enjoy the outfield and some outdoor events, all of which are out of the strike zone for the time being.

“We are going to have to wade into that water slowly,” says Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell. “I do not think it is going to happen overnight.”

However, Howell does have a meeting Wednesday to discuss reopening plans after Governor Laura Kelly deferred that power to each county.

“If we lift this order entirely, which I expect that is probably where we are headed, I think that is fine. I would encourage those folks to have reasonable risk mitigations in place,” Howell said.

“There is going to come a point where we get creative,” Miller adds.

While the Wind Surge waits for Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball to make an affirmative decision on the season the team president says, the NBC World Series could be the first major event to be played in the new stadium.

“Nobody thought that that is how it would be, but you know what for those kids to be able to say that they played at a brand new stadium, they were the first baseball game, that is pretty exciting for them,” Miller says.

The President of the NBC World Series President confirms with KSN that an agreement in principle is in place to host the series in the new Riverfront Stadium this summer.

