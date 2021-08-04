NBC World Series kicks off in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s playball for the NBC World Series. The 87th annual tournament looks a little different this year. For only the second time in the tournament’s history. half will be played at Riverfront Stadium, the other half in Hutchinson.

“Hutchinson loves its sports,” said LeAnn Cox, Visit Hutch VP of operations. “Having the World Series here in Hutchinson in the month of August typically it’s a slower time where the vacationers have finished and it’s right before school gets started so timing-wise it’s wonderful.”

Cox says because all 16 teams are competing in Hutchinson to begin this tournament, more than a couple of hundred players and coaches are going to be visiting the city’s hotels and restaurants.

Cox added, “Anytime we can bring an event like a World Series into Hutchinson it makes an impact. Fans follow their teams so all of that makes a tremendous difference.”

Once the tournament moves to Wichita next week for the next round, Kevin Jenks the director of the NBC World Series says he’s excited to have competitive world series games at Riverfront Stadium for the first time.

“I don’t think we’re going to see too many run-ruled games in the 31 games over 11 days that we will be playing,” Jenks said.

While this tournament is good for both cities, because of the NCAA’s new NIL rules, this could also end up being beneficial for the players in an entirely new way.

Jenks added, “Times have changed and it is an opportunity for a guy to be seen and maybe do some things they aren’t able to do possibly during college, during the season.”