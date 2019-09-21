NCAA selects Wichita as a regional site for College Basketball Academy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The NCAA has chosen Wichita to host one of the second annual NCAA College Basketball Academies next July.

Wichita State University and Visit Wichita teamed up to get Wichita selected as one of the four host sites.

In addition to WSU, the NCAA chose the University of Utah, Winthrop University in South Carolina, and the University of Connecticut.

The goal of the College Basketball Academies is to give prospective student-athletes a glimpse into the college basketball experience while allowing college coaches from across the country to evaluate players from the high school classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“It’s an honor to host NCAA events, and with this selection, the Wichita community is able welcome the NCAA for the next three years – College Basketball Academy in 2020, First and Second Round Division 1 Men’s Basketball in 2021 and Regional Round Division 1 Women’s Basketball in 2022,” said Brad Pittman, senior associate athletic director at Wichita State.

“The success of Wichita State Athletics combined with top-notch facilities has set us up for this win, and the opportunity to host yet another NCAA event,” said Brian Hargrove, executive director of sports development at Visit Wichita.

The NCAA College Basketball Academies will take place July 20-26. To learn more, visit www.ncaa.com/collegebasketballacademy.

