WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is getting ready to host the 2022 Division 1 Women’s Regional of the Sweet 16 on Saturday, Mar. 26, and Monday, Mar. 28, at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Wichita Regional includes teams from Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan and South Dakota. The first games will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m. The winners will advance to Monday’s Elite 8 game at 8 p.m. You can watch the games on ESPN2 or buy tickets to attend here.

Saturday, Mar. 26

Time: Matchup: Location: TV Channel: 3 p.m. (4) Tennessee vs. (1) Louisville Wichita, Kan. ESPN2 5:30 p.m. (10) South Dakota vs. (3) Michigan Wichita, Kan. ESPN2







On Wednesday morning, the official court was installed at the arena. The court is custom-built by Connor Sports and uses certified northern hard maple timber. The court is 60 feet by 120 feet and has 262 panels weighing 188 pounds each. A team from Connor Sports and a local labor crew worked to install the court.

Also, the Sedgwick County Commission voted 5-0 to approve a proclamation recognizing the arena as the host.

Division I Women’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 26th and Monday, March 28th at INTRUST Bank Arena; and

WHEREAS, with support from our entire region, games will tip-off at 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8:00 p.m. on Monday; and

WHEREAS, Wichita State University will serve as the host for the event, in partnership with Visit Wichita, Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita. The last time Wichita served as host for the women’s tournament was for rounds one and two in 2011. In 2018, Wichita hosted Division I men’s basketball first and second rounds. Hosting the NCAA is a prestigious honor.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that I, Chairman David T. Dennis and the Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners, do hereby proclaim March 21 -25, 2022 as NCAA MARCH MADNESS WEEK in Sedgwick County.” Sedgwick County Commission

The commissioners then posed for a picture with the NCAA Regional Champion Trophy before hearing from Intrust Bank Arena General Manager AJ Boleski.

Sedgwick County commissioners posed for a picture with the NCAA Regional Champion Trophy on Wednesday, Mar. 23, 2022.

“We are super thankful to the Sedgwick County Commission and to the voters, citizens of the county that built this facility. We wouldn’t be hosting these events without it for sure. It puts us in a great position to be able to do this multiple times,” Boleski said. “I know one of the visions from the county for this building was to host these NCAA events, so we are thrilled this week. We announced this four years ago and so it is a long time coming.”

Wichita State University will serve as the host of the tournament. Brad Pittman, the senior associate athletic director at Wichita State, will serve as tournament manager.

“He puts in countless hours. The man never sleeps,” said Boleski. “He has done a tremendous job leading our team and our organizing committee.”

Bloeski also thanked Visit Wichita and the City of Wichita for help. During the event, Wichita Park and Recreation is helping to host a fan fest event at Naftzger Park from 12-8 p.m. According to the city, the games will be broadcast on the digital billboard. Food trucks will be onsite, along with the Wichita Wind Surge and Sedgwick County Government who will be administering vaccines and testing. Those coming in from out of town can stop by the park (one block north of arena) to play cornhole, shoot hoops, and listen to a DJ perform before heading into the Intrust Bank Arena.

Greensboro Coliseum, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena and Webster Bank Arena are the other hosts to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight women’s games.

