NCAA Tournament brings a sense of normalcy for Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a year hiatus, the NCAA Tournament is back. The bracket is set, and fans are ready to dance.

“I’m really excited to have March Madness. Last year was a huge disappointment not having any of those games,” said Wichita State fan, Steve Hund.

This time last year, the basketball tournament was canceled as the coronavirus pandemic got underway.

The return of the NCAA tournament is just what many Kansans say they needed, “I think this is kind of like the first push back from COVID,” said Nick Broyles. “This is the first big event that people are doing so everybody is happy to see it.”

Hund says the games will be a nice escape from the pandemic, “You’re starting to see a lot of things go back to normal and I think March Madness – it’s been such a staple for the communities that I think it’s really gonna help people see the brighter side of life.”

After a year of struggles, bars and restaurants welcome the madness. “People are already calling us to reserve tables to be here Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. So, it’s a lot of excitement right now in the City of Wichita, which is amazing to see,” said Luis Lopez, Owner of Emerson Biggin’s.

“It makes us feel that much more closer to having that sense of normalcy,” said Zach Kratochvil, Chicken N Pickle manager.

Whether you are rooting for the Shockers or Jayhawks, businesses are ready to dance.

Kratochvil said they have already seen the impact college basketball has had, “I can just only expect it to get even crazier here. We got a lot of really loyal basketball fans here in Wichita, so it’s going to be really exciting month.”

