NCAA tournament returning to Wichita in 2025

KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita will host the men’s first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

The city will also host the tournament in 2021. Wichita last held the tournament in 2018.

All will be played at Intrust Bank Arena and will be hosted by Wichita State University.

In 2022, Wichita will host the 2022 NCAA Women’s Sweet 16 at Intrust Bank Arena.

Newman University will host the NCAA Division II wrestling championships in 2024. It will be held at Hartman Arena.

Wichita State Athletics, Newman University, Intrust Bank Arena, and Visit Wichita will have more on the official NCAA announcement this afternoon at 2 p.m.

