WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kevin Jenks runs the Greater Wichita Sports Commission and loves the NCAA women’s tournament in town.

“I mean, what that does for our community and having the Wichita name out there it’s priceless,” said Jenks.

Jenks is a huge basketball fan, but he is genuinely hopeful the tournament in Wichita will give a boost to sports across Kansas.

“That just sheds light on our state, on our region and just goes to show that we’re a state that means business when it comes to the business of basketball,” said Jenks.

Fans seemed to love Wichita and what it had to offer.

“The Keeper of the Plains, beautiful museums, and friendly people,” said Sandy Svboda, visiting from Ohio. “We’ve had great service, great stuff everywhere.”

Some Wichita business owners say with the NCAA in town, they are excited about more business.

Others say they are more excited to hear about the good impressions of Wichita from fans.

“When we can expose Wichita to other people in the country, I think it’s always great,” said Don Wright, GM of the Old Mill Tasty Shop in Old Town. “They like Wichita. And I get that consistently through the years, whether it was men’s NCAA or the women’s or even when we have bowling. You know people enjoy Wichita. They feel like we’re very inviting and very warm.”

It’s estimated that this NCAA Women’s tournament run in Wichita will bring in about a million dollars.