NEA says teacher pay in Kansas is getting worse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Education Association says Kansas ranks 41st in the country as of last school year when it comes to how much teachers are paid.

That’s down from 40th, and this school year could be even worse. They say it is causing teachers to leave Kansas.

John's Story Educators get paid 20% less than people in other professions with similar credentials. And 60% of them take on extra work to make ends meet. Just ask NEA member John Ross. After his 11th year in the classroom, he had to take on a second job at Target to support his family. Posted by NEA Today on Thursday, October 10, 2019



“We know that there are some districts where teachers, you know, have had essentially parent-teacher conferences in the line at the Target checkout because that teacher is a cashier because they have to work that second job,” explained Marcus Baltzell, Kansas National Education Association. “That’s a reality for some teachers in Kansas. That needs to stop.”

The teachers union also says the pay is starting to impact enrollment in state education schools.

To fix the problem, leaders are asking local districts to pay teachers more.

LATEST STORIES: