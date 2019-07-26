Breaking News
Near drowning in Derby, child taken to hospital in critical

Near drowning in Derby, child taken to hospital in critical

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Drowning_148031

DEBRY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms a near drowning of a 9-year-old in Derby. The girl is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 pm at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby.

Lifeguards performed a water rescue after identifying a swimmer in distress inside the pool.

The girl was transported to a Wichita Hospital by Sedgwick County EMS in critical condition.

All evening classes were cancelled following the incident.

The Derby Recreation Commission says there have been no serious incidents at Rock River Rapids since it opened in 2004.

City Manager Kathy Sexton says the park will open as scheduled tomorrow at 12:30 pm for the public swim. Sexton also says staff is receiving assistance and counseling to deal with this tragic situation.

KSN will continue to inform you as the situation develops at KSN.com

Lifeguards at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby performed a water rescue this evening. At approximately 6:45 p.m….

Posted by Derby Recreation Commission on Thursday, July 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather