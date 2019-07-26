Near drowning in Derby, child taken to hospital in critical

DEBRY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms a near drowning of a 9-year-old in Derby. The girl is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 pm at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby.

Lifeguards performed a water rescue after identifying a swimmer in distress inside the pool.

The girl was transported to a Wichita Hospital by Sedgwick County EMS in critical condition.

All evening classes were cancelled following the incident.

The Derby Recreation Commission says there have been no serious incidents at Rock River Rapids since it opened in 2004.

City Manager Kathy Sexton says the park will open as scheduled tomorrow at 12:30 pm for the public swim. Sexton also says staff is receiving assistance and counseling to deal with this tragic situation.

