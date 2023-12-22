WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — AAA says this is a big year for traveling and projects the end-of-the-year travel to be the second-largest travel period since 2000.

The organization is also expecting to receive about 3,000 calls for roadside assistance. With gas prices also going down, it allows people to afford road trips.

“Gas prices are low from what we’ve seen over the last couple of years, so a little bit of a less of a pain in your wallet when you go to fill up,” AAA spokesman Shawn Steward said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says with the high volume of traffic, give yourself plenty of time so you aren’t tempted to push the limits while driving.

“Passing somebody that you’re bound behind or going slow, or if you want to pass someone, that would be a risky movement. So just leaving early can give you the comfort of getting there in a safe way instead of taking risks that is not needed,” KHP Trooper Ben Gardner said.

Of those Kansans who are traveling for the holidays, AAA says 92% will be in a vehicle driving. As a reminder, the KHP says to make sure to get a tune-up before traveling, have a safety kit in your car if you do get stranded, and also stay in your car if you can, especially at night, to avoid any collisions with cars driving by.