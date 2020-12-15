Nearly 25 people without a home after apartment fire in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An apartment fire in east Wichita has left nearly 25 people without a home.

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the call around 6:05 p.m. Monday. A crew arrived at Lincoln Meadows Apartments at 9000 East Lincoln. The department said all residents were able to evacuate the building prior.

Wichita Bravest responded to a working apartment building fire this evening on the east side of the City. First arriving company, E20 reported smoke and fire showing and upgraded to a 2nd alarm response. Unknown cause of the fire, no injuries to citizens or firefighters. pic.twitter.com/XBar9YF4aI — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) December 15, 2020

Arriving firefighters witnessed heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, that’s when the call was upgraded to a second alarm fire and additional firefighters were called to the scene.

“We anticipated a lot of fire involvement in the attic, we had a heavy fire on the second floor and it looked to be in the attic,” said Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Russell. “We attacked it aggressively and were able to contain the majority of the fire to one apartment and the breezeway.”

Chief Russell said nearly 25 people are displaced due to the fire, but the American Red Cross is coming out to help with assistance.

He said the apartment building does have extensive water damage. The fire caused approximately $250,000 worth of structural damage and approximately $100,000 in content damage.

The fire investigation unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

LATEST STORIES: