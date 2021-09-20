Nearly 600 people are missing in Kansas, what to do if you suspect someone is missing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 597 people are missing in Kansas.

Of the 597, 252 are juveniles ranging from the ages of one to 17. The other 345 are adults ranging from the ages of 18 to 98.

Reporting a missing person:

According to the KBI, if the missing person is a child, studies show the first 48 hours are the most critical in terms of finding and returning the child home safely.

The KBI suggests that you immediately report the person as missing to your local law enforcement. There is no waiting period.

The KBI asks that you limit access to the home where the person resides, their vehicle and electronic devices and do not touch or remove/delete anything until law enforcement can collect possible evidence.

According to the KBI, you should ask Law Enforcement to do the following:

To enter the missing person into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC)

See if the situation fits the national America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert criteria

If the individual is over 65 years of age, ask for a Silver Alert to be broadcast

Ask for the case number and the name and contact information of the investigator in charge of the case

Ask law enforcement to stay in touch or get a number where you can call them

Please note that it is not illegal for an adult to voluntarily go missing.

The KBI says you should provide the following information to Law Enforcement:

A detailed description: The clothing worn by the missing person at the time they went missing Include any identifying marks such as birth marks, scars, tattoos, or mannerisms Any photos documenting these identifying marks you may have Any medications and the conditions for which they are taking them If they left voluntarily, did they take their medications with them If the missing person has any special needs



The most recent photos of the missing person including color photos as well as black and white. Scan them electronically and be prepared to share with: Law enforcement The media The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Other non-profit organizations



A list of all friends, acquaintances, and anyone else who might have information or clues about the missing persons whereabouts. When possible, include: Telephone numbers Addresses Who has moved in or out of the neighborhood within the last year Whose interest in the family has changed in the last few months Anyone who has recently appeared overly interested in the missing person A list of the missing person’s interests, favorite sites and games, internet friends from social networking sites and places where they frequently hangout



As the investigation progresses, KBI says that law enforcement may need your assistance with obtaining additional information such as:

Medical and dental records

Bank records (when applicable)

Social media account information

Access to any electronic devices

Family reference DNA samples – a non-invasive swab taken from the inside of the cheek of a potential donor

KBI says to take care of yourself and your family and that the missing person needs you to be strong.

When the missing person is a child, call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678) to ask for help and resources

Designate someone to answer your telephone

Place a notepad by the telephone where names, telephone numbers, dates and times of calls, and other information can be recorded

Make sure the ringer is on and the telephone is fully charged

Carry a notepad with you at all times to jot down your thoughts or questions

Force yourself to rest, eat nourishing food, and don’t be afraid to ask others to take care of your physical and emotional needs as well as those of your family

Make a list of things that volunteers can do for you and your family

Here are things you should not do if someone you know is missing, according to the KBI:

Do not wait, especially if the missing person is vulnerable; notify police as soon as you think something is wrong

Do not delay in searching; time can be of the essence

Do not keep their disappearance a secret – the more people you tell, the more people you have looking on your behalf and the speedier the results might be

To avoid being the victim of a hoax, do not put your own phone number or address on missing posters or advertisements. Instead use a police department contact number. People may prey upon you and be cruel. Do not get caught up in any hoaxes and contact law enforcement if you believe you have been the victim of one.

Do not give up, keep appealing and searching. Remember that people want to help. Try to keep your loved one’s name and photo in the public eye. Your missing person is important.

For more information, read ‘Someone I Know is Missing’ on the KBI website. Click here to search for missing persons in Kansas.