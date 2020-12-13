Nearly 6 days without water: Wichita leaders now asking for a solution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly a week has passed since residents at University Plaza Apartment reported living in unhealthy conditions. The apartment complex is located on North Grove.

Many residents don’t have water, they have bed bugs, and some live with roaches.

Wichita leaders gathered to help put an end to what they’re calling a “tragedy”.

“Some people live in worse conditions than I am,” said Troy Thompson, University Plaza Apartment resident.



He said some people haven’t been able to wash their hands or use the restroom for several days.

“You know, you can’t even wash your hands as COVID-19, you got all types of stuff going on,” said Thompson.



He said this is nearly the sixth day dealing with these issues.

“This is disgusting. You don’t treat people this way,” said Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson.

“It’s just something that shouldn’t happen in a community like Wichita,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.



This week, Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple met with residents from the plaza in hopes of finding a quick solution.

“So, I think that when you have a situation like this there are the immediate steps, making sure that the landlords follow through and create living conditions that are acceptable,” said Mayor Whipple.



Both Wichita leaders have reached out to the property managers but have not heard back. For now, they will continue to help the residents who are without water.

“And, you know, even though it’s cliché hell, it’s Christmas season, and we’re treating people this way, it’s just disgusting,” said Johnson.

Councilmember Johnson said they found a local address of the property management, and he intends to go there on Monday.

