Nebraska Highway Patrol seizes 270 pounds in marijuana

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GILTNER, Neb. (AP) — Court records say a North Carolina man was charged with possession of marijuana for sale after Nebraska troopers found hundreds of pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

Hamilton County Court records say 27-year-old David Shang, of Raleigh, North Carolina, also is charged with lacking a tax stamp. His attorney, Seth Morris, said Tuesday that Shang intends to plead not guilty.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper had pulled over Shang’s pickup truck last Thursday night for an improper lane change on Interstate 80 near Giltner. The patrol says a patrol K-9 alerted troopers to the presence of drugs, and about 270 pounds of pot was found in the truck bed along with more than 3,600 THC vape cartridges. THC is the compound that gives marijuana its high.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories