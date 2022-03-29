GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNW) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man after locating more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevy Tahoe with a license plate violation traveling near Giltner, at mile marker 324. During the traffic stop, the search of the vehicle revealed 102 pounds of marijuana.

The driver, Armando Hernandez-Cruz, 36, of Stockton, California, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.