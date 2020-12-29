Nebraska woman killed in crash in Phillips County

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is dead after a crash Monday in Phillips County. It happened on Kansas Highway 383 just after 5:30 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Chevy Impala driven by 30-year-old Faith R. Larington was traveling on the highway when her car went left of center and struck a semi driven by a Nebraska man.

Larington was pronounced dead. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The KHP report said Larington was not wearing a seat belt.