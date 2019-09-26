Nebraska woman killed in rollover crash east of Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Nebraska woman died when a pickup rolled east of Garden City Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 was westbound on U.S. 50. The pickup had tire damage which caused the driver to lose control. The truck left the road and rolled two times. One passenger, identified as 72-year-old Guadalupe Adame-Leon, was thrown from the vehicle and died as a result.

The driver and another passenger were transported to St. Catherines in Garden City to be treated for their injuries.

