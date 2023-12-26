WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are heading out on the road in Kansas, be prepared to drive in wintry weather conditions.

Although roads across the state, especially in northwest Kansas, caused several road highway closures, travel was moving smoothly at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport.

The small amount of snow that fell in Wichita was not heavy enough to cause any major flight disruptions.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says snow and ice can make the roads slick and reduce traction for cars.

The KHP says the most important thing to remember is to increase your following distances and slow down.

One traveler headed to Missouri says other travelers have been driving too fast in this weather.

“Slow down, distance and slow — if it is at the end of the day, four-wheel drive don’t mean that you can drive as fast as you want,” said Nicholas Nickles.

The KHP says to also remember to pack emergency supplies, such as blankets, water, jumper cables, and flashlights, in the car in case the snow leaves you stuck.