Need help with utilities? Here are some resources

Kansas Cold Weather Rule

This rule deals with disconnect procedures for residential customers during the time period November 1 thru March 31. While the Cold Weather Rule is in effect, utility companies cannot disconnect a customer’s service when local temperatures are forecast to drop below 35 degrees within the following 48-hour period. The Cold Weather Rule also requires utility companies to offer a 12-month payment plan to allow consumers to maintain or re-establish service.

Call your utility company or the Kansas Corporation Commission at (800) 662-0027.

LIEAP

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per year benefit. The 2021 LIEAP application period is from Monday, January 4 through Wednesday, March 31. Print applications and online applications are available. Completed applications must be received prior to 5 p.m. on March 31, 2021.

Center of Hope Emergency Assistance

The Center of Hope provides emergency rent and utility assistance to those in danger of being evicted from their homes or having their utilities shut off.

United Way Financial Assistance programs

United Way 2-1-1 helps Kansans locate utility assistance programs. Call “211” toll-free to see what assistance programs are available in your area.

Salvation Army

HeatShare provided emergency utility assistance. It is operated by the Salvation Army Kansas & Western Missouri. Dial 211 to be directed to services in your area.

Evergy Project DESERVE

Project DESERVE is a program administered by the Center of Hope in partnership with Evergy Energy that provides emergency financial assistance for Evergy bills. It is for those over age 65 or those who are receiving disability income or who meet the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) guidelines of 30% of the Federal Adjusted Income Limits.

If you think you might be eligible for Project DESERVE assistance, please contact Center of Hope at 316-267-3999 or call Evergy Energy at (800) 383-1183.

Assistance programs for utility companies across Kansas