WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill.

The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita Residential Water Account in their name.

Customers with accounts in the landlord or another household member’s name are not eligible. They must also have been approved and received Low Income Energy Assistance (LIEAP) benefits in their name in 2022.

The program ends on Dec. 31, 2022, or when all funding is exhausted, whichever comes first.

If you would like to help others by donating, the City of Wichita has two options for donations to the H2O Care Fund. Option 1 is a water bill flat donation by designating a fixed amount to be added to your monthly water bill payment.

The City says if 1,000 people each gave $5 per month, the program could assist up to 600 residents in need.

Option 2 is a water bill round up. This will authorize the Wichita Public Works & Utilities Department to “round up” your bill to the nearest dollar. For example, A $35.75 bill would become $36, with $0.25 going to the program.

For more information or to see other community resources, you can visit the City’s website by clicking here.