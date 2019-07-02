Negative results for blue-green algae in Cheney Lake, big crowds expected for July 4th

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cheney Lake is not one of the bodies of water under a blue-green algae warning, but officials are keeping an eye on water conditions.

“The water level is still high. We are about five feet high, but we are getting facility’s open everyday as the water goes down,” says State Park Manager Mike Saterlee. “We are looking forward to a good fourth of July.”

Already enjoying his Fourth of July is Danny Martin.

“Yes I am,” Martin says.

He has his boat and his camper ready to go when the time is right and not so busy.

“You have to wade to get in a little bit,” says Martin. “You have to use the buddy system to get on the water.”

Even with high water, the lake is busy with boaters and people swimming. But Satterlee said there were some people who recently expressed concerns with the condition of some parts of the lake.

“We have gotten some reports of blue-green algae potential out in the lake. At that point, when we get those reports, we are obligated to go check the area out,” Saterlee explains.

He says last Monday they went out with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to sample the areas. He says within four days they got the results.

“Thursday, we received the results for those tests and everything showed negative for blue-green algae,” Saterlee says.

That is a good sign for people like Martin who can’t wait to hit the water.

“I would feel comfortable eating a fish out of that lake right now,” Martin says.

Park Rangers say if you do have concerns about blue-green algae, make sure to report it to their office. All current status’s for bodies of water will remain through the holiday weekend and testing will resume again July 8.