Negocio local celebra el éxito de los Chiefs de Kansas City

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) - Toward the end of December 2020, the first COVID United Kingdom (UK) variant case was found in the United States. Now it has reached Kansas. Earlier this week, the new variant was identified in Ellis County.

At Fort Hays State University, a student-athlete was determined as the person who contracted the UK variant. The news came shortly after receiving positive case results following the university's weekly routine COVID-19 test.