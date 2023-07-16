PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A neighbor in Park City saved a house from potentially burning down Sunday afternoon.

Sedgwick County dispatch received a call around 3:20 p.m. for the report of a house fire in the 6200 block of N. East Park View St.

Upon arrival, Fire District 1 Division Chief Judd Brackeen says light smoke was seen through the windows.

He says there was a small fire in the garage.

“Nobody was home,” Brackeen said. “There was a dog inside, but the dog got out.”

Brackeen said it did not take long to get the fire put out.

“It just took a while to make access to the garage,” said Brackeen. “Ended up having to cut garage door open.”