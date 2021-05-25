Neighbors excited for city pools to open on Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time in two years, city pools will open on Monday. People who live close to the Minisa and McAfee pools say they are thrilled to have a place to hang out this summer, but are happier that neighborhood kids can still make a splash this summer.

Wichita swimmers will have two renovated spots to cool off in. McAfee and Minisa were set to be closed, but the city council saved them.

“I thought, ‘Well, they’ve taken away some other pools, so this one—because of its age—could be the same thing happening,’” Cecilia Palta, who lives in the Minisa Park area said. “But I’m really glad that they decided with certain districts to keep those neighborhood pools open.”

The city installed some new features, and the community is thrilled to try them out.

“I like the spacing of the lanes,” Jennifer Oneal, who lives in the Minisa Park area said. “That’s going to be great. It’s wedged in between the kiddie area and the deeper area. I like the slide and what they’ve done with that.”

“I saw that beak that was hanging out,” said Jackie Jackson, who lives in the McAdams Park area. “That’s what stood out to me. I don’t know exactly what it is but I just saw this big animal standing out. I don’t know if water is going to come out of it.”

Jackie Jackson grew up swimming at McAdams Pool and says she is happy the kids in her neighborhood will still have a place to go this summer.

“To be taken away, that took away a lot of activities for the kids that don’t have anywhere to go,” Jackson said. “For the parents that don’t have the funds to send kids to camps and different things like that.”

City pools will open on Monday. Admission is two dollars for kids under 17 and three for adults. Hours vary at each pool but are listed below.