‘Neighbors look out for neighbors’: Mayor Whipple encourages supporting local businesses amid coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is closing many of their public buildings to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Local businesses on the other hand are hoping to keep their doors open a bit longer.

This is coming with some challenges for River City Brewing Company. In order to comply with bans from the Sedgwick County Health Department they are limiting seating to 50 people. “Which is not enough but we are grateful for everything that we are getting,” said Chris Arnold, Owner of River City Brewing Co.

Arnold says they noticed the impact with the first public gathering ban, “Beginning really I will tell you on Friday we instantly saw a sales drop.”

They have removed half of their tables ensuring guests are six feet apart to practice social distancing.

Arnold says they are hoping to implement online orders and curbside pick-up to keep business going. “Goal number 1 is to keep people working and keep them making a pay check and making tips but doing that in as safe a manner as is possible,” he said.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says the city is looking for ways to help keep local business thriving during a time of uncertainty for some paychecks. “We are working on a collaborative approach with our small business community to try and promote people to buying gift certificates online. Having kind of a Christmas in March theme to try and uphold our small businesses; which will be hit the worst at this time,” said Whipple.

Mayor Whipple says the city has stopped shut-offs for sewer and water utilities for those who are behind on payments.

“The reality is we are all in this together and as a Wichitan, I don’t have to tell you that neighbors look out for neighbors and I believe we will get through this and into the other end of it stronger than ever,” said Whipple.

The City of Wichita has made an agreement with The United Way to make them a “one-stop-shop. People can donate items for other and vulnerable populations and those who are self-quaranting can go their to pick up supplies. In order to get this help you can call 2-1-1.

