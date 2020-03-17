‘Neighbors look out for neighbors’: Mayor Whipple encourages supporting local businesses amid coronavirus

1  of  68
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

‘Neighbors look out for neighbors’: Mayor Whipple encourages supporting local businesses amid coronavirus

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is closing many of their public buildings to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Local businesses on the other hand are hoping to keep their doors open a bit longer.

This is coming with some challenges for River City Brewing Company. In order to comply with bans from the Sedgwick County Health Department they are limiting seating to 50 people. “Which is not enough but we are grateful for everything that we are getting,” said Chris Arnold, Owner of River City Brewing Co.

Arnold says they noticed the impact with the first public gathering ban, “Beginning really I will tell you on Friday we instantly saw a sales drop.”

They have removed half of their tables ensuring guests are six feet apart to practice social distancing.

Arnold says they are hoping to implement online orders and curbside pick-up to keep business going. “Goal number 1 is to keep people working and keep them making a pay check and making tips but doing that in as safe a manner as is possible,” he said.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says the city is looking for ways to help keep local business thriving during a time of uncertainty for some paychecks. “We are working on a collaborative approach with our small business community to try and promote people to buying gift certificates online. Having kind of a Christmas in March theme to try and uphold our small businesses; which will be hit the worst at this time,” said Whipple.

Mayor Whipple says the city has stopped shut-offs for sewer and water utilities for those who are behind on payments.

“The reality is we are all in this together and as a Wichitan, I don’t have to tell you that neighbors look out for neighbors and I believe we will get through this and into the other end of it stronger than ever,” said Whipple.

The City of Wichita has made an agreement with The United Way to make them a “one-stop-shop. People can donate items for other and vulnerable populations and those who are self-quaranting can go their to pick up supplies. In order to get this help you can call 2-1-1.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories