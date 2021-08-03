Neighbors prepare to welcome police substation in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a 7-0 vote Tuesday morning, the Wichita city council approved the east police substation move from its current location at Kellogg and Edgemoor to Lincoln and Pinecrest.

Some people in the area say they are happy to have new neighbors.

“I think it’s superb,” Cynthia Scales said. “I think it’s really great, I think it’s going to enhance the neighborhood for one.”

Wichita police are confident moving the substation will strategically put a police presence in the area to lower response times with easier access to highways.

“When we called them when my house got broken into,” Shea Nelson said, “it took them two hours to come.”

Police hope the new location will also help address violent crime and other trends.

“There’s been lots of gunshots going off in the area and I think having a police station here would decrease all that,” Jasmine Troyer said. “and not having to worry about your kids getting hit by a stray bullet.”

The city received $73 million in American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government to offset spending to improve public safety infrastructure. The city will use more than $218,000 to purchase the land.

“It’s really a good blessing at a time when we need to invest in our public safety infrastructure,” district five councilman Bryan Frye said.

“This is going to allow us to expand,” Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple said. “It’s going to allow us to be more modern with our facilities and again give us better community service to the citizens of south Wichita.”

When the east patrol substation opened in the 1980s, the building was constructed to house 30 to 40 officers. There are now more than 100 officers who work at the station and some said it is overcrowded and does not have the necessary space to store equipment and evidence.

Wichita police hope to have the new substation at Lincoln and Pinecrest open by December 2022.