Neighbors react to deadly Christmas morning confrontation with police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A quiet Christmas morning quickly turned into an unbelievable scene for those at the Shores Apartments complex.

“The parking lot, and even the mailboxes, were police cars,” Linda Bayliff, who lives in the area, said. “This whole entire parking lot was police cars, and then there was some policemen on that sidewalk. The parking lot was just packed.”

An overnight shooting at the complex would leave one suspect dead and two WPD officers wounded with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“I got a phone call was about two in the morning,” Bayliff said. “I thought it was maybe my grandson—and come to find out—it was a policewoman who told me things were going on. ‘Come on out the building. Go around the corner.’”

“I heard a holler and out back and just quite a few officers standing there with guns,” Jackie Rogers, who lives in the area, said. “I was afraid it was my neighbor just on the other side of the wall from me because they were pointing toward her place.”

Rogers’ relief slowly turned into grief.

“They were right outside my back door, but the way they were pointing their firearms, I was scared to death is one of these guys and it was,” Rogers said.

The suspect in the Christmas Day shooting was someone she was acquainted with: neighbor 24-year-old Malik Rogers.

“He was just so young,” Rogers said. “You know, that really breaks my heart. He’s just so young. I feel like I’m reading a book, or this is on TV or something.”

Police say Malik Rogers did have a felony criminal history. Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the domestic violence incident that resulted in Saturday’s shooting.